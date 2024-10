Four Donegal clubs have been awarded a total of €100,000 through the Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks Initiative, the second-largest allocation in Ireland.

Drumbar United Football Club, Letterkenny Rovers Football Club, Cappry Rovers Football Club, and Inishowen Rugby Club will each receive €25,000.

This is part of a €1 million fund aimed at making pitch-side walking track facilities more accessible to everyone in the community.