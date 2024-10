Gardai say precautions are always taken when responding to incidents.

It’s after a number of members of the force were assaulted in Donegal Town over the weekend.

When responding to reports of a disturbance in Quay Street on Sunday afternoon Gardai were attacked.

Five men aged from their late teens to early 20s were arrested and are due to appear in Court next month.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing for information: