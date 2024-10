A meeting is being sought with the PSNI by people in Ballymagorry who are said to be living in fear, particularly since the murder of 24 year old Donegal native Kyle McDermott, who died in the early hours of yesterday morning following an altercation shortly after 11:30pm on Sunday in the Victoria Road area.

Local Councillor Raymond Barr is seeking a meeting with the PSNI, saying this incident was avoidable…………….