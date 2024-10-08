McMonagle says people need to see URDF projects come to fruition

Concern has been raised over the slow progress of works being carried out under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund in Letterkenny.

The 26.1 million euro in funding received to date is earmarked for making Letterkenny town centre a viable place for people to live in and to tackle vacancy and dereliction with many major projects in the pipeline.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle while welcoming the UDRF, says more needs to be done.

He says a lot of preparatory work has been done, but people need to see projects come to fruition…………