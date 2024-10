Councillor Paul Canning has called for the high speed of traffic in built up areas to be addressed.

He says the fact that three Inishowen Councillors have brought motions before the Council in a bid to address road safety concerns demonstrates the severity of the issue.

He is urging officials to develop a plan to install raised tables in other parts of Donegal on the back of the success of a recent project in the Newtowncunningham area……