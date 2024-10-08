Sinn Fein leader orders governance review over references for former press officer

The Sinn Féin leader has ordered a review of governance within the party.

It follows revelations two former party workers provided work references for an ex-colleague who was under investigation for child sex offences.

42 year old Michael McMonagle of Limewood Street, Derry last month pleaded guilty to offences, that included attempted sexual communication with a child.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald ordered a complete overhaul of governance within Sinn Féin, after facing criticism over the handling of the controversy.

Journalist Amanda Ferguson says while the issue is damaging for the party, it doesn’t appear to threaten the stability of the Stormont Executive: