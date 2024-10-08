Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Stolen car recovered in NI after a number of thefts in Letterkenny

Gardaí are reminding people to ensure their cars are secured at all times, even when they are parked in their driveways.

It comes as they investigate a number of incidents that occurred at Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny in the early hours of Tuesday last, October 1st.

Between midnight and 12.30am, two cars were entered and items were stolen from within them. No damage was caused to the cars.

A car was then also stolen from the estate. The stolen car was later recovered in Northern Ireland, and a number of the stolen items were recovered also.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed these incidents occur in the Slieve Sneacht area to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

In particular, they are asking anyone with dash cam footage from that time to make it available.

Gardai say they want to remind all drivers to please ensure that their vehicle is locked at all times when unattended, regardless of whether it is parked in their driveway or in a public place. They’re also advising people not to keep cash or valuables in their vehicle.

