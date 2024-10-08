Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tributes paid to murdered Donegal man

Tributes are being paid to a Donegal man who was murdered outside Strabane on Sunday night.

24 year old Kyle McDermott from Burt who had been living in Ballymagorry died in the early hours of yesterday morning following an altercation shortly after 11:30pm on Sunday in the Victoria Road area.

Strabane Councillor Jason Barr, a cousin of Mr McDermott’s says he is ‘devastated beyond words’.

An investigation is continuing into the murder and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight, or who may have captured mobile or dash-cam footage from the scene, to get in touch.

A 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder remains in custody at this time.

