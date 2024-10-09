Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

16-year-old charged with attempted murder of army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder of an army chaplain, who was stabbed outside Renmore barracks in Galway two months ago.

The boy, whose identity is protected by law due to his young age, is also accused of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Fr. Paul Murphy.

Fr Paul Murphy underwent surgery after he was allegedly attacked with a knife as he attempted to enter Renmore barracks in his car on the 15th of August.

A 16-year-old boy was later charged with assault causing serious harm to the army chaplain but the DPP is no longer pursuing the prosecution of that charge.

Instead, the boy was charged with two new, more serious offences today.

He is now accused of the attempted murder of Fr Murphy and of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to him.

After the two new charges were put to him today, he was brought before a sitting of the Children’s Court in Galway where he was remanded in detention for one week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

16-year-old charged with attempted murder of army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with President Biden to discuss conflict in the Middle East

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – October 9th

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Over €1 million allocated to Donegal Climate Action projects

9 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

16-year-old charged with attempted murder of army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with President Biden to discuss conflict in the Middle East

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – October 9th

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Over €1 million allocated to Donegal Climate Action projects

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Enniskillen for cold-calling and theft

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Public meeting tonight to discuss SPHE whistle-blower teacher video

9 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube