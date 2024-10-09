16-year-old charged with attempted murder of army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder of an army chaplain, who was stabbed outside Renmore barracks in Galway two months ago.

The boy, whose identity is protected by law due to his young age, is also accused of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Fr. Paul Murphy.

Fr Paul Murphy underwent surgery after he was allegedly attacked with a knife as he attempted to enter Renmore barracks in his car on the 15th of August.

A 16-year-old boy was later charged with assault causing serious harm to the army chaplain but the DPP is no longer pursuing the prosecution of that charge.

Instead, the boy was charged with two new, more serious offences today.

He is now accused of the attempted murder of Fr Murphy and of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to him.

After the two new charges were put to him today, he was brought before a sitting of the Children’s Court in Galway where he was remanded in detention for one week.