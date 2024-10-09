Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Appeal for man missing from Letterkenny


Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Gabriel McCarron (57) who was reported missing from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on Tuesday, 8th October 2024.

Gabriel is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Gabriel was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue and black striped top, navy trousers and navy Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Appeal for man missing from Letterkenny

9 October 2024
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille amhránaíocht le Paddy Tunney & Teaghlach ‘Restringing the Stone Fiddle’

9 October 2024
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le Pádraig ó Gallchóir [splanc féile] & ceol úr le Bri Carr

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hurrican Milton described as “unsurvivable” as it hits Florida

9 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Appeal for man missing from Letterkenny

9 October 2024
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille amhránaíocht le Paddy Tunney & Teaghlach ‘Restringing the Stone Fiddle’

9 October 2024
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le Pádraig ó Gallchóir [splanc féile] & ceol úr le Bri Carr

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hurrican Milton described as “unsurvivable” as it hits Florida

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

16-year-old charged with attempted murder of army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with President Biden to discuss conflict in the Middle East

9 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube