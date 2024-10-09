Appeal for man missing from Letterkenny



Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Gabriel McCarron (57) who was reported missing from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on Tuesday, 8th October 2024.

Gabriel is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Gabriel was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue and black striped top, navy trousers and navy Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.