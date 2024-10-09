Business Matters, Ep 214 – Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamer Awards, auto-enrolment pensions, and a new pop up sustainable fashion shop

In this week’s Business Matters with Chris Ashmore, the programme begins with a look back on the highly successful inaugural Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce Awards. Secretary Louise Patton reflects on the night and goes through the winners.

Next, Chris looks at the new auto-enrolment pension scheme which is set to begin in September 2025 and which will affect employers and also hundreds of thousands of employees.

The new auto-enrolment pension scheme is to be called My Future Fund. Tata Consultancy Services, which has a base in Letterkenny, will be managing the service for My Future Fund. Tata will provide the administration services to the new National Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings Authority. The 15 year contract is understood to be worth in the region of €150 million.

Chris speaks with Tony Delaney, founder and chief Executive of SYS Financial, to learn more about the new auto-enrolment scheme.

In the third part of the programme, Aoibhin Nolan is the guest as she looks at the Inishowen social enterprise, Spraoi agus Spórt, which has announced plans for a new sustainable fashion pop-up shop for young people.

