Commitment to consult on Oak Tree is welcome but long overdue – Coyle

A Letterkenny Councillor has welcomed a commitment that nothing will be done to remove an oak tree in the Ballyraine area before discussions take place with local residents who have been protesting at the plan to remove the tree as part of an Active Travel project to install traffic lights at the nearby Creamery Roundabout and also construct a cycle lane.

Earlier this week, other trees were cut down at night, with alleged intimidation of the crews involved both personally and on social media.

Cllr Donal Coyle says that’s unacceptable, but is stressing the need for more openness and transparency in this process.

However, while he acknowledges the council’s insistence that the tree can’t be saved, he’s welcoming the commitment to consult ………….

Council statement to meeting on the trees future –

Question regarding Oak Tree in Ballyraine

The N56 Letterkenny Urban Active Travel project is a vital project delivering improved safety,

function, capacity and active travel facilities on the N56 through Letterkenny. The planned works

between the Polestar and Creamery roundabouts include the provision of segregated pedestrian

and cycling facilities as well as providing new signalised junctions at both the Ballyraine and

Creamery roundabouts. This will not only provide essential improvements to the safety of

vulnerable road users, it will also help address the major congestion issues in the area by

improving the flow of traffic through two major junctions on the N56.

The works immediately adjacent to the oak tree at Ballyraine park involve provision of a

segregated cycle lane and footpath, provision of an additional traffic lane for the new signalised

junction at the Creamery roundabout and improved definition and safety of the access to

Ballyraine park.

As part of the design process, DCC have considered all alternative options in this area with regard

to retention of the oak tree. However, the required safe and effective infrastructure described

above cannot be provided without major impact to the root structure of the oak tree. As a result,

it is not possible to retain the tree and it must be removed. Any option involving the retention of

the tree will significantly reduce the effective function of both the new junction and the safety

and function of the pedestrian and cycle facilities. It would involve removing some of the major

elements required to improve traffic flow at the Creamery junction for thousands of road users,

and significant reduction of quality for other elements.

As such the current course of action was not taken lightly. A significant number of measures were

included to mitigate the impact of the trees removal. To identify the most suitable measures, DCC

have undertaken extensive consultation with all stakeholders involved with this project and

continue to do so.

It has been agreed that care will be taken during removal of the tree to retain the majority of the

trunk sections to allow for alternative uses of the trunk and truck sections after removal. DCC will

liaise with the local community in the area to agree the most suitable use of these as well as any

other possible initiatives to preserve or continue its memory. For example, there is the potential

to work together with the local school and men’s shed for the creation of public benches, planters

etc. DCC also intend to harvest the acorns from this tree prior to removal and replant a number

of them in the local area. These acorns will also be offered to local residents who may wish to

plant them themselves.

In addition to the above, there is a significant amount of landscaping and planting being provided

ats part of the scheme, with a particular focus on providing a net gain with regards to biodiversity

impact. The project when complete will involve significant landscaping works which will include

semi-mature trees, shrubs, bulbs, wildflower meadow areas, hedging, raised planters and park

benches.

In summary the following planting is planned for delivery within the project.