Gardaí appeal for information after reports of man entering the sea at Lagacurry

An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public for information following reports of a man entering the sea at Lagacurry Beach, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany on Saturday afternoon.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family and this appeal is being carried in conjunction with the man’s family on the presumption that this man is missing, presumed deceased.

The man is in his early 70s and is described as being 6ft 2inches tall and was last seen wearing a bottle green heavy jumper, blue collared shirt, navy cords and black boots.

Searches are being conducted along the coast by Coast Guard Units from both Greencastle & Mulroy, MRCC Coast Guard Malin Head, Rescue 118 Sligo Based Helicopter, RNLI and An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána is particularly appealing to fishermen working in the area, landowners with coastal shoreline and any persons engaged in any activity in this coastal area to be aware of this investigation and report any information to An Garda Síochána.

They would advise members of the public engaged in activities along the coastline or in the water to be aware of potential adverse weather conditions and take appropriate caution when partaking in these activities.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

