Hurricane Milton’s being described as ‘unsurvivable’ with winds starting to pick up ahead of its arrival in Florida, in the coming hours.

Despite being downgraded to a Category 4 – officials say it’s still incredibly dangerous, and could be the worst to hit the state in a century.

Orlando International Airport’s shut – with millions of people told to get out, now.

Storm chaser Kyle Cutten’s defying evacuation orders.

He says he does it to warn others of the dangers.