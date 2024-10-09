Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Lovedonegal Day 2024 heralded as a major success

#LoveDonegal day 2024, which took place on September 25th, has been described as a major success, reaching over 5 million more people than a year ago.

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District were briefed on the success of the day this week.

This was the sixth year of the #LoveDonegal Day initiative, which took place on September 25th in conjunction with other events promoting the county, including Disrupt by the Sea and the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards.

The 2023 campaign reached a global audience of 85 million across social media, the council says this year’s campaign beat that record, attracting a global reach of 90.3 million on the day itself then reaching 144.5 million between the 25th and 29th of September.

A Communications Plan was developed ahead of the day, detailing several promotional actions, including engagement with key influencers, businesses and communities.

Council buildings were lit up green and gold on the day, the Lovedonegal logo was projected onto the walls of Donegal Castle, and a special event was held at Donegal Airport

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

collage (1) (1)
News, Top Stories

Applications open for Community Recognition Fund for Capital Projects

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-08 193241
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recent events have left DCB homeowners without hope – Deputy Pringle

9 October 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Almost 300 jobs announced for Co. Derry

9 October 2024
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road works ongoing at Cashelshanaghan

9 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

collage (1) (1)
News, Top Stories

Applications open for Community Recognition Fund for Capital Projects

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-08 193241
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recent events have left DCB homeowners without hope – Deputy Pringle

9 October 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Almost 300 jobs announced for Co. Derry

9 October 2024
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road works ongoing at Cashelshanaghan

9 October 2024
#LoveDonegal - Image 1
News, Top Stories

Lovedonegal Day 2024 heralded as a major success

9 October 2024
court
News, Top Stories

24 year old charged with the manslaughter of Kyle McDermott

8 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube