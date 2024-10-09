Lovedonegal Day 2024 heralded as a major success

#LoveDonegal day 2024, which took place on September 25th, has been described as a major success, reaching over 5 million more people than a year ago.

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District were briefed on the success of the day this week.

This was the sixth year of the #LoveDonegal Day initiative, which took place on September 25th in conjunction with other events promoting the county, including Disrupt by the Sea and the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards.

The 2023 campaign reached a global audience of 85 million across social media, the council says this year’s campaign beat that record, attracting a global reach of 90.3 million on the day itself then reaching 144.5 million between the 25th and 29th of September.

A Communications Plan was developed ahead of the day, detailing several promotional actions, including engagement with key influencers, businesses and communities.

Council buildings were lit up green and gold on the day, the Lovedonegal logo was projected onto the walls of Donegal Castle, and a special event was held at Donegal Airport