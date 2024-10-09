Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested after drugs and £20,000 cash seized in Derry

A man has been arrested in Derry after a large quantity of drugs, cash and a car were seized today.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch conducted two searches, when a 39-year old man was arrested on suspicion of Being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, attempted Possession of a Class B controlled drug, and Possession of criminal property.

He remains in custody at this time.

As part of enquiries, officers seized a vehicle and approximately £20,000 in cash was also seized.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement

