Man arrested in Enniskillen for cold-calling and theft

Police in Enniskillen have arrested a 42-year-old on man on suspicion of fraud by false representation following a report of a rogue trader cold-calling to a home and theft in the Cherry Walk area of the town on Wednesday, 18th September.

It was reported that the man called with the resident who was aged in their 60s and claimed that he would carry out cleaning work on the outside of the property. The service was paid for, but the resident was displeased with the quality.

On paying the work, the victims bank card and details were obtained and over a period of four days, approximately £68,500 were stolen from their account.

Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who saw the man in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.