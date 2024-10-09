Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McMonagle seeking pedestrian walkway around derelict buildings on Letterkenny’s Main Street

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told that a proper hoarding should be located around the derelict buildings adjacent to the Market Square, with the provision for a safe pedestrian walkway to be included.

The issue was raised by Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who says the volume of traffic renders that stretch very dangerous.

He was told that a wooden hoarding is to be erected in the immediate term to replace the existing safety fencing currently in place, and on the advice an engineer, the diversion of pedestrians to the opposite side of the street will be maintained in the interim.

Cllr McMonagle says that’s a narrow and busy part of Main Street, and a dangerous place to cross………..

