Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Recent events have left DCB homeowners without hope – Deputy Pringle


A Donegal TD says a chain of recent events has left those affected by the defective concrete block scandal without any confidence.

Addressing the Dáil yesterday, Deputy Thomas Pringle outlined the recent emergence of the alleged alteration of DCB scheme applications by Donegal County Council, advice from the attorney general to the Housing Minister to make the scheme more cost effective and the ongoing limbo of amendments to the IS465 standard which has been largely regarded as outdated and accused of ‘not following the science.

Deputy Pringle says Government needs to step up:

Responding, Taoiseach Simon Harris says as recently as this week, the Housing Minister has made developments to improve the defective concrete block scheme:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

collage (1) (1)
News, Top Stories

Applications open for Community Recognition Fund for Capital Projects

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-08 193241
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recent events have left DCB homeowners without hope – Deputy Pringle

9 October 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Almost 300 jobs announced for Co. Derry

9 October 2024
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road works ongoing at Cashelshanaghan

9 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

collage (1) (1)
News, Top Stories

Applications open for Community Recognition Fund for Capital Projects

9 October 2024
Screenshot 2024-10-08 193241
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recent events have left DCB homeowners without hope – Deputy Pringle

9 October 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Almost 300 jobs announced for Co. Derry

9 October 2024
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road works ongoing at Cashelshanaghan

9 October 2024
#LoveDonegal - Image 1
News, Top Stories

Lovedonegal Day 2024 heralded as a major success

9 October 2024
court
News, Top Stories

24 year old charged with the manslaughter of Kyle McDermott

8 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube