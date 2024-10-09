Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Taoiseach to meet with President Biden to discuss conflict in the Middle East

The Taoiseach says his meeting with US President Joe Biden this evening will be an opportunity to urge the United States to try and de-escalate the situation in Lebanon.

Simon Harris will meet with Mr.Biden to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and United States.

However the original event has been completely scaled back.

A ceremony in the White House Rose Garden has already been postponed, while this evening’s meeting between the two has been brought forward to 8:15pm Irish time.

The Taoiseach says he will use the 30 minute meeting to raise concerns about the conflict in the Middle East.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

16-year-old charged with attempted murder of army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with President Biden to discuss conflict in the Middle East

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – October 9th

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Over €1 million allocated to Donegal Climate Action projects

9 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

16-year-old charged with attempted murder of army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with President Biden to discuss conflict in the Middle East

9 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – October 9th

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Over €1 million allocated to Donegal Climate Action projects

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Enniskillen for cold-calling and theft

9 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Public meeting tonight to discuss SPHE whistle-blower teacher video

9 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube