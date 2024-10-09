Taoiseach to meet with President Biden to discuss conflict in the Middle East

The Taoiseach says his meeting with US President Joe Biden this evening will be an opportunity to urge the United States to try and de-escalate the situation in Lebanon.

Simon Harris will meet with Mr.Biden to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and United States.

However the original event has been completely scaled back.

A ceremony in the White House Rose Garden has already been postponed, while this evening’s meeting between the two has been brought forward to 8:15pm Irish time.

The Taoiseach says he will use the 30 minute meeting to raise concerns about the conflict in the Middle East.