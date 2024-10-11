Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Darren Murphy on Finn Harps’ “outside chance” of making promotion play-off spots

Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy

Darren Murphy is hopeful of getting a win at home to Wexford on Monday evening to be able to take his side into their final First Division fixture next Friday with a chance of making the promotion play-off spots.

Finn Harps were pegged back twice in their 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds tonight and now must win both of their remaining matches to be in with a shout of reaching the play-off positions.

Murphy says “If we can get the result that we need to take it to the last game of the season then who knows what might happen”

He spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore after full time in Bray this evening…

 

Harps midfielder Ryan Rainey also gave his thoughts to Chris at full time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

1,000 jobs to be lost due to Dublin Airport passenger cap

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza for second round of polio vaccines

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Euro NCAP says touch screens in cars are a “distraction” to drivers

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

50% of contactless payments made with mobile wallets

11 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

1,000 jobs to be lost due to Dublin Airport passenger cap

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza for second round of polio vaccines

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Euro NCAP says touch screens in cars are a “distraction” to drivers

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

50% of contactless payments made with mobile wallets

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday October 11th

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann report shows Donegal communities benefitting from investment

11 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube