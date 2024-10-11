Darren Murphy on Finn Harps’ “outside chance” of making promotion play-off spots

Darren Murphy is hopeful of getting a win at home to Wexford on Monday evening to be able to take his side into their final First Division fixture next Friday with a chance of making the promotion play-off spots.

Finn Harps were pegged back twice in their 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds tonight and now must win both of their remaining matches to be in with a shout of reaching the play-off positions.

Murphy says “If we can get the result that we need to take it to the last game of the season then who knows what might happen”

He spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore after full time in Bray this evening…

Harps midfielder Ryan Rainey also gave his thoughts to Chris at full time…