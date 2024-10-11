Finn Harps lead twice but fail to come away with all three points from Bray

Finn Harps played out a 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Carlisle Grounds this evening.

Tony McNamee had the away side ahead at the break. The Harps skipper slotted home on 26 minutes after being played through on goal by Sean Patton.

Bray equalised through a powerful Guillermo Almirall strike just after the re-start but Harps got their noses in front again on 73 minutes thanks to a penalty from Success Edogun.

That lead would be short-lived, however, as the home side found their leveller just two minutes later via Shane Griffin and the game finished 2-2.

In other games, Athlone Town had a 4-1 home win over champions Cork City, Treaty United drew 2-2 with UCD and Wexford defeated Kerry 4-0.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore has the full time report from Bray…