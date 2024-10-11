Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Finn Harps lead twice but fail to come away with all three points from Bray

Finn Harps played out a 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Carlisle Grounds this evening.

Tony McNamee had the away side ahead at the break. The Harps skipper slotted home on 26 minutes after being played through on goal by Sean Patton.

Bray equalised through a powerful Guillermo Almirall strike just after the re-start but Harps got their noses in front again on 73 minutes thanks to a penalty from Success Edogun.

That lead would be short-lived, however, as the home side found their leveller just two minutes later via Shane Griffin and the game finished 2-2.

In other games, Athlone Town had a 4-1 home win over champions Cork City, Treaty United drew 2-2 with UCD and Wexford defeated Kerry 4-0.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore has the full time report from Bray…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

1,000 jobs to be lost due to Dublin Airport passenger cap

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza for second round of polio vaccines

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Euro NCAP says touch screens in cars are a “distraction” to drivers

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

50% of contactless payments made with mobile wallets

11 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

1,000 jobs to be lost due to Dublin Airport passenger cap

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza for second round of polio vaccines

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Euro NCAP says touch screens in cars are a “distraction” to drivers

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

50% of contactless payments made with mobile wallets

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday October 11th

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann report shows Donegal communities benefitting from investment

11 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube