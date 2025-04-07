Gardaí issue safety advice as sunny weather is set to continue this week

Gardaí in Donegal have issued safety advice as the nice weather is set to continue this week.

Temperatures could reach as high as 18 degrees in the coming days and they ask people to make water safety a top priority.

An Garda Síochána are asking people to:

only swim at beaches that are patrolled by a lifeguard and always be on guard especially when you have children at the beach

check that you have the correct equipment you need to enjoy your activities and know what to do in the event of an emergency

inflatable toys are not suitable for use in open water, including at the seaside and on inland waters and rivers

If you intend to go kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding:

always have a means of calling for help and make sure you can access it when you are out on the water

tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return

wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid

always check the weather forecast and sea conditions before you set off

If you see someone in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they might be; Dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.

When parking please ensure that you never block access for pedestrians, wheelchair users, other vehicles or any of the emergency services and never leave pets unattended in cars in warm weather.