Government urged to bring amendment to DCB scheme legislation before Dail next week

The Government is being urged to urgently bring an amendment to legislation governing the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme before the Dail.

Yesterday, a 10% scheme cap increase was announced along with changes to square foot rates and ancillary grants.

To ensure the change is available for all homeowners engaged with the scheme, an amendment needs to be made to 2022 legislation.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn fears if an election is called for next month, the required changes will be delayed: