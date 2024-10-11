Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Paddy Rooney, Peter Casey and Cllr Jimmy Brogan. Topics include Donegal soldiers due to be sent to Lebanon, controlling government spending, threats to Donegal Cancer flights and Sinn Fein woes:

In this hour we have updates on issues first aired on the Nine Til Noon Show – the successful campaign to retain the Fahan Health Centre, the appointment of a Neurological Consultant at LUH and a commitment from Government to look at the threat to flights for Cancer patients from Donegal:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for That’s Entertainment which also features an interview with Des Bishop:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

News, Top Stories

Man and woman sentenced for supplying illegal streaming subscriptions in Derry

11 October 2024
News, Top Stories

44% decrease in patients awaiting inpatient or day case appointment at LUH

11 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to bring amendment to DCB scheme legislation before Dail next week

11 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 October 2024
