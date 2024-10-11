Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ruaidhri Higgins: “We had gilt-edged opportunities to win the game”

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City failed to capitalise on a chance to go just one point behind league-leaders Shelbourne as Ruaidhri Higgins’ side could only manage a 1-1 draw with Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell tonight.

After this evening’s result, Shelbourne sit top on 54 points, Shamrock Rovers are second on 52 points and the Candy Stripes are on 51 points with a game-in-hand on the top two.

After the game, Higgins spoke to the assembled media and said his side “deserved to win the game”  but that all focus is now on Monday’s crucial fixture with Sligo Rovers…

 

Derry’s experienced centre-half Andre Wisdom spoke to Martin Holmes after the game and says it “was a game of two halves”…

 

