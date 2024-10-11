Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Uisce Eireann report shows Donegal communities benefitting from investment

Kilcar, Kerrykeel, Burtonport and Coolatee are four of the Donegal communities benefitting from Uisce Éireann’s €436m plus investment in wastewater infrastructure across the country in 2023.

The latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report published today, shows the progress being made in tackling long-running issues like raw sewage discharges, while also underlining the need for continued investment in our essential wastewater services.

New sewerage schemes in Kerrykeel and Kilcar, representing a €10 million investment by Uisce Éireann, have eliminated the discharge of raw sewage from Mulroy Bay and Tawny Bay respectively.

A €7 million new state of the art wastewater treatment plant in Burtonport has eliminated the discharge of raw sewage into Rutland Sound and has improved water quality in bathing waters in the area.

The recently completed Coolatee Sewerage Scheme project has successfully eliminated raw sewage discharge into the Deele River, enhancing wastewater treatment capacity and accommodating both current and future population growth.

In early 2025 Uisce Éireann will have put an end to the discharge of raw sewage into the Leannan Estuary, Lough Swilly and Maggie’s Burn.

Not only will these works safeguard the environment, but they will support social and economic development allowing the communities of Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullan to trive.

Works are progressing with a €31 million investment upgrading wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey, and Stranorlar.

Earlier this year Uisce Éireann also commenced works which include state of the art treatment plants in Carrigart, Kilmacrennan, and Mountcharles.

