76% of hospital consultants feel they are constantly in “firefighting mode”

More than half of hospital consultants believe their working environment rarely or never reflects a culture of mutual support, cohesion, or trust.

A new survey commissioned by the Irish Hospital Consultants Association found 76 per cent of consultants said they are very often or always in ‘firefighting mode’.

The survey also revealed despite 72 per cent believing in collaborative leadership, only 16 per cent feel management seeks their input in decision-making.

Speaking ahead of their annual conference IHCA President, Gabrielle Colleran said despite the challenges there are significant opportunities for consultants to make progress.