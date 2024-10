Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are Donegal Harvest Rally Champions after holding off Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty at the final stage in Ramelton this evening.

It’s also been a good day for 2nd placed Moffett, as he has been crowned the Triton Showers National Rally Champion.

Remarkably, third spot in the Donegal Harvest Rally was a tie between Michael Boyle and Desi Henry.

Kevin Gallagher won the modified section in his Darrian.

With the latest, here’s Oisin Kelly…