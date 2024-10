Four Masters defeated Naomh Conaill on a score-line of 2-10 to 1-11 in the Donegal Minor Division 1 Final at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Two late scores from Tiernan McBride and Turlough Carr sent the Donegal Town youngsters to victory.

Ryan Ferry has the full time report from O’Donnell Park…

After the game, Ryan caught up with Four Masters captain Callum McCrea…