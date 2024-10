Donegal County Council is being urged to put a dedicated team in place to ensure that grit bunkers are filled throughout the area.

The issue was raised by Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who also asked for grit piles to be left in rural areas ahead of the winter season.

Officials promised that at the commencement of the winter maintenance season each RSS Area will assign a team to fill grit bunkers.

Cllr Kelly says it’s vital that the work is done.