Reigning champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have survived a slow puncture on Stage 8 of the Donegal Harvest Rally to take a 7.2 second lead into the final stage.

Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty are still 2nd, but a puncture for Sam Moffett and James O’Reilly has seen them plummet down the standings and it is now Donegal duo Michael Boyle and Dermot McCafferty who have taken top spot.

With the latest, here’s Oisin Kelly…