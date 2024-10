Callum Devine & Noel Sullivan are still leading the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally after Stage 7.

The pair are 9.2 seconds ahead of Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty in 2nd position while Sam Moffett and James O’Reilly make up the rest of the top 3.

Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore lead the modified section of the rally.

A blockage has caused some disruption on the Trentagh stage.

With the latest, here’s Oisin Kelly…