Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Letterkenny

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Gabriel McCarron who was reported missing from Letterkenny on Tuesday, 8th October.

Gabriel is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Gabriel was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue and black striped top, navy trousers and navy Crocs.

Gardaí are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen Gabriel and any road users who may have dashcam footage and were in the Glencar and/or Ballyraine areas of Letterkenny on the evening of Tuesday 8th October.

Anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.