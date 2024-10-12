Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Justice Minister wants to rush laws governing wearing of face masks during protests before general election

The Minister for Justice wants new laws governing the wearing of face masks at protests rushed though Cabinet before a general election is called.

The wearing of face mask covering has been associated with protests and riots in Dublin in the past few months, and masks have also been worn at protests outside politician’s homes.

The Attorney General is understood to have given the green light to the laws, which are due to go to Cabinet next week.

Political Correspondent of the Irish Times Jack Horgan Jones says it will be complicated to bring in the ban.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister wants to rush laws governing wearing of face masks during protests before general election

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Letterkenny

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Meenlaragh due to burst water main

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden to travel to Florida to assess damage of Hurricane Milton

12 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister wants to rush laws governing wearing of face masks during protests before general election

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Letterkenny

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Meenlaragh due to burst water main

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden to travel to Florida to assess damage of Hurricane Milton

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach calls for protection of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

76% of hospital consultants feel they are constantly in “firefighting mode”

12 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube