Justice Minister wants to rush laws governing wearing of face masks during protests before general election

The Minister for Justice wants new laws governing the wearing of face masks at protests rushed though Cabinet before a general election is called.

The wearing of face mask covering has been associated with protests and riots in Dublin in the past few months, and masks have also been worn at protests outside politician’s homes.

The Attorney General is understood to have given the green light to the laws, which are due to go to Cabinet next week.

Political Correspondent of the Irish Times Jack Horgan Jones says it will be complicated to bring in the ban.