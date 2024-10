Donegal’s Liam McKinney has been named the 2024 Nickey Rackard Player of the Year.

The Burt club-man was a live-wire in the Donegal attack this year and throughout their Nickey Rackard campaign.

Meanwhile, three Donegal players were named in a selection of the top hurlers who starred in this year’s Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup campaigns.

Stephen Gillespie, Gerard Gilmore and Liam McKinney all made the cut.