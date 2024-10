Ardara have beaten Termon by 2-09 to 2-08 in the County Minor B Final at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Two late Termon goals set up a dramatic final few minutes but Ardara held on and claimed the Minor B title.

With the full time report, here’s Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News…

After the game, Ryan caught up with Ardara manager Adrian Brennan who was “super proud” of his players…