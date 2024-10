Balloting will begin today for strike action by The Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.

Large gaps in the nursing and midwifery workforce which the INMO says is impacting the ability of members to provide safe care is behind the move.

The union says many nursing posts are being left vacant, leaving many existing staff having to work on days off or do unpaid work.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says the HSE’s purpose is to delay filling the vacant nursing posts: