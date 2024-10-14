Body recovered in Derry in search for missing 23 year old

A body has been recovered in Derry in a search for a missing 23 year old man.
Donal Armstrong had been missing for two weeks.
Foyle Search and Rescue have confirmed that Donal’s body was discovered early yesterday morning by Boyne Rescue.
