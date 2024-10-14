Dejected Higgins says Derry are still capable of winning Premier Division title

Derry City blew the chance to go top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Monday night.

The Candystripes had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Connor Malley’s superb effort from distance put Sligo ahead ten-minutes before half-time, but Reece Hutchinson’s own goal levelled for the hosts eight-minutes after the restart.

Sligo had Luke Pearce sent-off 15-minutes from the end, but Derry had to settle for the draw, and are two-points off leaders Shelbourne with three games to play.

The Derry fans booed the players during the game and Manager Ruaidhri Higgins says they were justified with their first half performance:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/higgins-1.mp3