Derry safety operation nets 14 seized vehicles



A road safety operation conducted in Derry last month resulted in the seizure of 14 vehicles and the issuance of multiple prohibition notices.

The operation involved a multi-agency approach involving Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood officers, the Driver & Vehicle Agency, and Tactical Group Support.

During the checks, several vehicles were found to have dangerously worn tyres, while one vehicle’s modified suspension failed catastrophically during inspection.

Fixed penalty notices were issued, and three motorists will face prosecution for driving unsafe vehicles. Additionally, three vehicles operating illegally as taxis were also seized.