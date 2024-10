At the Donegal Open Boxing Championships in Carndonagh, there were wins in the finals for Isabella Iwanek of Convoy, Joe Doherty of Carndonagh, Cathair Keenan of Twin Towns, Gary McNamara of Raphoe and Sean Kelly of Dunfanaghy.

The tournament proved to be a big success with a big entry list.

The championships were open to boxers from Donegal, Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Leitrim and Sligo.