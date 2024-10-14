Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Family of Private Sean Rooney concerned and frustrated over UN failure to respond to coroner’s request

The family of Private Sean Rooney say they’re concerned and frustrated that the United Nations has so far failed to respond to a coroner’s request for assistance in examining the circumstances of his death in Lebanon two years ago.

Private Sean Rooney, a native of Newtowncunningham was killed when the convoy he was travelling in came under fire in Lebanon on December 14th 2022.

Coroner Myra Cullinane has not received a reply to date to a request she sent to the UN on August 6th.

Solicitor for Private Rooney’s family, Darragh Mackin, says they are deeply concerned and frustrated at the failure of the UN to engage with the coroner given they were ‘the very people to campaign to protect life’.

Mr Mackin at a previous hearing said the ‘elephant in the room’ in the attempt to get answers over the 24 year old’s death was that the UN had conducted significant investigations into the incident but that there were potential restrictions on their availability to assist the inquest.

The inquest has been adjourned until January.

