Finn Harps shareholders agree to change ownership model

The shareholders of Finn Harps have given their backing to a new ownership model which will secure the clubs future.

With no private investors currently showing their hand, the club will remain fan owned going forward but it was agreed at Sunday nights Special General Meeting that a new shareholder structure would be launched, offering harps supporters the opportunity to become an active shareholder for €25.00 per year.

Finn Harps Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell says it’s going to take a huge collective effort to get the new structure up and running…