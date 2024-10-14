Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Finn Harps shareholders agree to change ownership model

The shareholders of Finn Harps have given their backing to a new ownership model which will secure the clubs future.

With no private investors currently showing their hand, the club will remain fan owned going forward but it was agreed at Sunday nights Special General Meeting that a new shareholder structure would be launched, offering harps supporters the opportunity to become an active shareholder for €25.00 per year.

Finn Harps Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell says it’s going to take a huge collective effort to get the new structure up and running…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

£150,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Death of child in Co. Tyrone being treated as ‘suspicious’

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to protest outside Leinster House tomorrow

14 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

£150,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Death of child in Co. Tyrone being treated as ‘suspicious’

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to protest outside Leinster House tomorrow

14 October 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with Derry stabbing

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Revamped Donegal Town Diamond officially opened

14 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube