Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

Gardaí in Donegal have reissued a safety appeal regarding the use of fireworks as Halloween approaches.

In a social media post, they urge the public to report any incidents involving the use or sale of fireworks, as well as anti-social behaviour or the stockpiling of materials for bonfires.

Those who believe they have such information are told to contact their local station on the following numbers:

☎️Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100

☎️Buncrana Garda Station 074-9320540

☎️Milford Garda Station 074-9153060

☎️Ballyshannon Garda Station 071-9858530

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

£150,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Death of child in Co. Tyrone being treated as ‘suspicious’

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to protest outside Leinster House tomorrow

14 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

£150,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Death of child in Co. Tyrone being treated as ‘suspicious’

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to protest outside Leinster House tomorrow

14 October 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with Derry stabbing

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Revamped Donegal Town Diamond officially opened

14 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube