Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

Gardaí in Donegal have reissued a safety appeal regarding the use of fireworks as Halloween approaches.

In a social media post, they urge the public to report any incidents involving the use or sale of fireworks, as well as anti-social behaviour or the stockpiling of materials for bonfires.

Those who believe they have such information are told to contact their local station on the following numbers:

☎️Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100

☎️Buncrana Garda Station 074-9320540

☎️Milford Garda Station 074-9153060

☎️Ballyshannon Garda Station 071-9858530