A man has been charged in connection with a weekend stabbing in Derry.

A 27 year old man was stabbed a number of times in a shop in the Foyle Street area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 24 year old man was arrested yesterday and has since been charged with ‘wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm’ and ‘possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence’.

He is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates court this morning.