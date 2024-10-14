Man remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with Derry stabbing

A man’s been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with a stabbing in Derry.
The incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, and happened on Sunday.
Chelsie Kealey has the latest from court:
