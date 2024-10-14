Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with Derry stabbing

A man’s been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with a stabbing in Derry.

The incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, and happened on Sunday.

Chelsie Kealey has the latest from court:

Tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to protest outside Leinster House tomorrow

14 October 2024
Derry Courthouse
Man remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with Derry stabbing

14 October 2024
Revamped Donegal Town Diamond officially opened

14 October 2024
Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 October 2024
