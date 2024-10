TFI Local Link has announced changes to its service between Falcarragh and Dungloe.

The existing 966 and 992 routes are to merge to enhance connectivity to Falcarragh, Derrybeg, Bunbeg, Crolly, Donegal Airport, Burtonport and Dungloe.

The service will operate five daily return services Monday to Sunday which includes new peak-time and evening services.

The changes come into effect on Monday, October 21st.