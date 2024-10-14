Tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to protest outside Leinster House tomorrow

Members of the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors are gearing up for a demonstration outside Leinster House tomorrow over the unsustainable cost of doing business and the lack of meaningful support provided by the Government in Budget 2025.

Organised by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and other small business representative groups, the rally aims to highlight the mounting cost pressures on small and medium enterprises.

Speaking ahead of the demonstration, Jo Daly, Co-Owner, Quaywest Restaurant, Donegal says hospitality businesses are closing at an alarming rate.

She says the industry has weathered enough storms over the years and now it’s time for Government to step up to the mark: