Taoiseach calls on SF leader to lay ‘everything’ on the table about Brian Stanley’s resignation

The Taoiseach is calling on the Sinn Fein leader to use the Dáil today to lay ‘everything’ out on the table about Brian Stanley’s resignation from the party.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee say they will not co-operate with a new Sinn Féin Chair until party controversies are addressed.

Committee members say they won’t co-operate until Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald provides further details on an inquiry into a complaint made against the Laois-Offaly TD.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says Mary Lou McDonald should take today to give all the facts to the public: